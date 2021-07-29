Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model, 5G

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless network maker and 5G technology provider Nokia has reported substantially improved second-quarter profit. The company based in Espoo, Finland reported net profit of 539 million euros ($640 million) for the April-June period, up 71% from 316 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 4% at 5.3 billion euros. CEO Pekka Lundmark has drastically changed Nokia’s business strategy since taking over as chief executive a year ago. He said Thursday that the second-quarter results showed the company was on the right track. Lundmark has vowed to make Nokia the world leader in the new generation of broadband technology even if it means sacrificing short-term profitability.