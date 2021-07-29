Pleasant outdoor weather is moving in.

Relief from heat and humidity on the way…

Our weather pattern in the wake of the latest storm has delivered northerly winds and that will tap into lower dew points. Lower dew points means more comfortable summer conditions. Remember though, that our foliage, including farmers’ crops will continue to contribute moisture and so the humidity will only drop so far.

Another round of t-storms?...

Another cold front will swing through the region on Saturday, and scattered t-storms will pop up along the front, especially in the afternoon. These are likely to be hit or miss, but will bear watching for gusty winds and hail. The biggest threat will be east of the La Crosse area. So far there is a level 1 or marginal risk of severe weather to start the weekend.

A slow warming trend…

Next week will bring a slow warming trend that should take us a bit above average as we head into the first week of August.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next several days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a pleasant evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden