Spain to extend COVID-19 aid to most vulnerable until Oct 31

MADRID (AP) — Spain has announced that existing measures to protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic’s economic fallout will be prolonged until the end of October. The government rolled out a series of social measures including a ban on cutting the utilities’ supply and a moratorium on forced evictions for those who saw their income vanish. The change will be approved by the Cabinet next week. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the move Thursday. Spain is facing the paradox of being one of the world’s leaders in the uptake of coronavirus jabs. But it has also a high infection rate.