Tomah man sentenced on child pornography charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man receives more than 17 years in prison after his conviction on child pornography charges.

Shannon R. Donoho, 43, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was convicted of possession of child pornography and using minors to produce child pornography after a trial in May.

During a search of his home, investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography including images and videos of children as young as five.

Investigators also found videos made by Donoho of at least two children that he knew.