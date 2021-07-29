UN demands Turkey, Turkish Cypriots reverse Varosha action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is again demanding that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots immediately reverse all actions to reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha. It also backed further talks “in the near future” on reunifying the divided Mediterranean island in a resolution adopted unanimously Thursday extending the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Cyprus for six months. The council stressed “the need to avoid any unilateral action that could trigger tensions on the island and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement.” The island was divided into a Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 following Turkey’s invasion.