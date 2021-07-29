Volkswagen earnings beat pre-pandemic levels on luxury makes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luxury brands Audi and Porsche are fattening the bottom line at German automaker Volkswagen. The company’s premium brands saw record sales in the first half of the year. That helped the Wolfsburg-based auto giant make more money than it did even before the pandemic. The company made 11.4 billion euros, or $13.5 billion, in the first half of the year. And the company raised its profit outlook for the full year despite an ongoing shortage of key electronic parts that is plaguing the auto industry as a whole. Germany’s export-focused industry continues to show good results following strong profits last week from competitor Mercedes-Benz. Investors are now waiting for BMW earnings next week.