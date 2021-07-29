With turmoil at home, more Nicaraguans flee to the U.S.

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. government has encountered thousands of Nicaraguans at the border over the last few months. Customs and Border Protection figures show a big jump in arrivals from the Central American country, which is in turmoil and the focus of international criticism over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights ahead of elections in November. Nicaraguans have usually been a small number among Central Americans trying to migrate to the U.S., mostly from the poor and crime-wracked nations of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. However, Nicaragua’s government migration offices are now full of people trying to obtain passports.