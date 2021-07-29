Work coming August 2 on Copeland Ave. bridge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Expect delays on Copeland Avenue beginning next week as work gets underway on the bridge over the La Crosse River.

The city's Engineering and Public Works Department said starting August 2, drivers should expect intermittent lane reductions and sidewalk closures.

Maintenance work and sidewalk replacement are planned between August 2 and September 24.

During that time, both northbound and southbound traffic is reduced to one lane and moved to the northbound side of the bridge.

Delays are expected during peak drive times in the morning and afternoon.