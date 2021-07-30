A little bit of everything; Comfortable, sun, haze, and rain

Smoky skies filled in yesterday create reduced visibility and creating air quality issues. If you are sensitive, make sure to limit your outdoor time over the next 48 hours. Actively switching winds will keep the smoke across the Upper Midwest into the weekend.

Relief has arrived with lows falling back into the 60s. Cloud cover will be increasing today, even though it will look cloudy with the smoke. High temperatures will be limited to the low 80s with comfortable dew points.

A few sprinkles/light showers are possible this afternoon. Most of the precipitation chances will stay along and south of I-90.

Hazy sunshine will return Saturday with seasonal temperatures. A cold front will drop across the state with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms. A few could be strong, but not expecting severe weather.

The cold front will bring in a VERY comfortable start in August. High temperatures will hold in the lower 80s as high pressure will bring a quiet and sunny pattern.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett