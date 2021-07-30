Air quality has suffered thanks to wildfire smoke.

Hazy weather…

Northerly winds are bringing smoke form Canada into the area, and could cause health issues for sensitive people for the next few days. Air Quality Alerts are in place as we head into the weekend. Highs today were cooler thanks to clouds and the haze in the air. Readings reached into the 70s and remained well below normal for late July.

Another round of t-storms?...

Another cold front will swing through the region on Saturday, and scattered t-storms will pop up along the front, especially in the afternoon. These are likely to be hit or miss, but will bear watching for gusty winds and hail. The biggest threat will be east of the La Crosse area. So far there is a level 1 or marginal risk of severe weather to start the weekend.

A slow warming trend…

Next week will bring a slow warming trend that should take us to a bit above average as we head into the first week of August.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next several days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden