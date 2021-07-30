Twins trade 2-time All-Star pitcher José Berríos to Toronto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for two-time All-Star pitcher José Berríos. They acquired the Minnesota Twins right-hander for two well-regarded minor leaguers: infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson. The deal was made shortly before Friday’s trade deadline. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season and attracted strong interest from several contenders. Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace and one of the few standout pitchers developed by the organization in recent years.