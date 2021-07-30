As China absorbs Hong Kong, why do both get Olympic teams?

TOKYO (AP) — At the Olympic Games, China gets multiple paths to podiums because it fields multiple teams. It has one from mainland China, another from Hong Kong. China’s double-teaming of the Olympics is the equivalent of other countries fielding both national teams and others of athletes solely from one city. Hong Kong’s special status hasn’t been much of an issue at these Olympics. But two things could weigh on the equation. One is that Hong Kong is winning, like never before. Another is that an ongoing crackdown in Hong Kong is eroding the city’s freedoms and unique identity that underpinned much of the reasoning for having its own team. Olympic historian David Wallechinsky acknowledges the matter is confusing. He says: “I have never seen a document explaining the situation.”