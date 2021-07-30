Bezos loses appeal of NASA’s plans to use Musk moon lander

Jeff Bezos has lost his appeal of NASA’s contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build its new moon lander. The Government Accountability Office Friday ruled that NASA’s award of the $2.9 billion contract to just SpaceX was legal and proper. SpaceX, which has a more established track record, also had a significantly lower bid than Bezos’ Blue Origin and a third firm, Dynetics. Blue Origin still holds out hope that NASA will change its mind or Congress will require it to give two contracts for the job even though the space agency says it doesn’t have the money.