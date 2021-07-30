BREAKING NEWS: $1 million cash bonds set for triple homicide suspects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two men accused of killing three men at a West Salem-area quarry last week remain in jail on a high cash bond.

Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack made court appearances in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

Rattanasack was arrested Wednesday night near Amherst while Thao was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Wausau.

They were arrested on charges including 1st-degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting deaths on July 23 of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry between Holmen and West Salem in the Town of Hamilton.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said that the fatal shootings happened over a $600 debt.

During the hearing, both Thao and Rattanasack and their attorneys appeared together before Judge Scott Horne.

Prosecutors asked for a $1 million cash bond for both men. Prosecutor Mitch Philbin called the state's case 'very strong' and the charges 'very serious'.

Rattanasack's attorney Bernardo Cueto, said his client reserved a bond argument until a later date.

The attorney for Thao, Christopher Zachar, argued for a lower bond given that his client is indigent.

In the end, Judge Horne granted the prosecution's request and set bond in the amount of $1 million cash for each man.

Both will appear in court again on August 13.

