CDC warns Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox

CNN - An internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that the Delta variant of COVID-19 that is surging across the U.S. spreads as easily as chickenpox.

According to the data from the CDC it shows that fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people. It also says vaccines prevent severe disease by 90% and it also reduces the risk of death.