Elevator Operator Retires after 15 years of ups and downs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You may be floored to know that State Bank Financial on La Crosse's Main Street still operates a manually controlled elevator. Its operator, William "Bill" Culver, clocked out for the last time today after 15 years.

Starting in November almost 16 years ago, Bill began working a job in a space no bigger than a walk-in closet. Over the years he has collected many stories... from customers and coworkers traveling with him along the 8-story elevator shaft at State Bank.

He says the best part of his time working there has been lifting everyone's spirits.

"I got a chance to meet people and be around people," Bill said. "And to read and to do my crosswords and have a coffee break now and then. And it was a rather easy job, kind of felt like family."

Bill plans on spending his retirement catching up with friends and family enjoying the travelling to get where everyone lives. After that, maybe a new hobby.

State Bank Financial doesn't plan to replace Mr. Culver. There's been plans in the works to refit the elevator with a new modern one and that process begins Monday.