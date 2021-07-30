Embattled Minnesota lawmaker will apologize to colleague

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. John Thompson has agreed to publicly apologize for calling a colleague a racist during a debate on the Minnesota House floor last month. The embattled St. Paul Democrat agreed to apologize to Republican Rep. Eric Lucero, of Dayton, he next time the House convenes. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the deal was approved by a House ethics panel Friday. In return, an ethics complaint Lucero filed against Thompson will be dismissed. The complaint was unrelated other controversies dogging Thompson. Top Democrats called for his resignation this month after police reports resurfaced alleging he committed domestic violence, which he has denied.