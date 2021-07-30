Former Aquinas coach, Joe Gaspard inducted into hall of fame

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Former Aquinas Blugold girls basketball coach, Joe Gaspard will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on August 1st.

Gaspard was an instrumental part to building the schools trophy case.

During Gaspard's 15 seasons as head coach, (from 1992-2007) Aquinas went on to win two state titles including seven straight conference titles.

Gaspard had an overall record of 246-107, but his impact on his players is what really stands out.

"I always thought it was more recognition for what you've been able to do for these kids and help them learn how to work together, to be a unit, to work as a team. That's what they have to do in life. Every job, you need to be able to work as a team to be successful at your job. You need a good mindset of hard work and so forth to be successful. I'm super proud of these kids, what they've become after high school," said Gaspard.