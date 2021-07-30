Germany signals growing impatience with Iran on nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — A German magazine has reported that the country’s foreign minister is signaling growing impatience with Iran. He says that a revival of the country’s frayed nuclear accord with world powers won’t be possible “forever.” The last round of talks ended in Vienna on June 20. No date has been set for a new meeting. The weekly Der Spiegel on Friday quoted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as saying that a return to the 2015 nuclear accord is in all sides’ interest. But he added that “it is also clear that this option will not be open to us forever.”