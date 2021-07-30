Skip to Content

Henrietta Lacks’ family hires prominent civil rights lawyer

4:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Maryland woman who spurred a research bonanza when her cancer cells were taken without her knowledge in 1951 has hired a prominent civil rights lawyer to seek compensation from pharmaceutical companies.  The relatives of Henrietta Lacks have hired Ben Crump, a Florida-based attorney who has represented the families of Black people who have died at the hands of police and vigilantes in recent years. The Baltimore Sun reports that a lawyer for the Lacks family said a legal team is investigating lawsuits against numerous defendants. Cells taken from Lacks have been widely used in biomedical research.

Associated Press

