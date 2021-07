PLOVER, WIS. (WXOW) - In the 2021 AAA American Legion state tournament, La Crosse Post 52 lost to Oshkosh, 12-4.

Post 52 was up 2-0 before collapsing in the bottom of the third.

Despite the loss, Post 52 still advances to the state finals because this was their first loss of the tournament.

Post 52 will play the winner of Oshkosh and De Pere in the state finals on Saturday, July 30th.