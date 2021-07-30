Local conservation group receives a grant for a new nature program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conservancy received a $20,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation to help fund the Naturehood Program.

Naturehood Connections is a family friendly program that offers educational materials and conservation equipment to volunteers. The key feature of the program is that there is no requirement for in-person teaching sessions. The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has a "toolbox" that is placed at one of their three locations in the La Crosse area. The toolbox features educational material for all ages, from binders with environmental information, to bug catching kits and binoculars.

Carol Abrahamzon, the executive director of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, says that the money from the grant is not only the toolbox itself, but also several in-person work days where volunteers can learn how to utilize the tools. The sessions are not required, however, those interested can also sign up online to get access to the toolbox.

On Friday morning, Abrahamzon and Jamie Schloegel from the La Crosse Community Foundation, met with a family to get them set up with the toolbox.

Amy McGovern and her five kids explored the contents of the toolbox with wide eyes. They donned reflective vests and took to the trail with bug catching kits and pruning shears in hand. Abrahamzon said she "wants kids to be excited about learning about nature." Bringing in families like the McGovern's is exactly what the program aims to do, she added.

Abrahamzon and Schloegel wanted to emphasize that the La Crosse area is rich with beautiful environmental spaces. Schloegel said she really wants to get young people into the outdoors, especially during the pandemic.

She said that the trails in the area got a lot of use over the past year. She added, "It was one of the only safe things that provided recreational opportunities when we had to social distance." Now, Schloegel said the trails need a lot of restoration. Mississippi Valley Conservancy is dedicated to maintaining its outdoor spaces, and they wanted to find a way to catch up after the last year.

They hope that the Naturehood program will be a solution that will benefit everyone, and keep the local trails clean and safe for the entire community.

For those interested in getting involved with the program, you can learn more on their website here.