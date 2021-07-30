Luncheon raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A partnership between the La Crosse Loggers baseball team and the Children's Miracle Network led to a luncheon in order to bring the community together for a good cause.

The luncheon was held at the Event on Main in downtown La Crosse.

It was sponsored by Downtown Mainstreet along with the Loggers. Another sponsor, Howie's, supplied the ballpark-style meal.

"This is the first year we're actually doing this Logger luncheon which is really exciting as it builds off of our annual baseball event that we do. We're hoping that this is going to go every year now moving forward. So, again, it's just a great way to build that connection with our community about what we do," said Rena Cash, Program Coordinator for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The annual baseball event which Cash referred to will take place with the Loggers on August 10 for those wanting to lend a helping hand for a great cause.

All of the proceeds raised from the luncheon were dedicated to helping families and children facing various medical conditions.