Minnesota co-ops approve North Dakota power plant sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota electric company says its member cooperatives have endorsed a deal to sell a financially troubled coal-fueled power plant in North Dakota to a Bismarck firm. Great River Energy says its 28 member cooperatives approved the sale Friday of the Coal Creek Station and an associated transmission line that runs from the plant’s location in central North Dakota to Minnesota. Terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. The company says the cooperatives also approved an agreement to purchase electricity over the next decade from the plant’s new owner, Rainbow Energy Center, a marketer that sells wholesale electric power.