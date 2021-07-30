Pilot recalls sudden, chaotic shipwreck off Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of the Golden Ray recalls shouting orders in darkness and being pelted with debris as the massive cargo ship tipped on its side off the Georgia coast in 2019. Accounts of the wreck that left the ship overturned in the Atlantic Ocean are contained in interviews of crew members included among more than 1,700 pages of documents made public Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The vessel carrying more than 1,400 vehicles overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick. All onboard were rescued and survived. The documents released this week are not the final report into the cause of the wreck, which is still under investigation.