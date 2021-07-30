Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons did what they were expected to do and took Oklahoma State guard Cale Cunningham with the first pick of the NBA draft. Detroit won the lottery last month after finishing 20-52 in a season that saw them trade Derrick Rose and buy out Blake Griffin’s contract. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman. Detroit also took Michigan forward Isaiah Livers and Iowa star Luka Garza among their later picks.