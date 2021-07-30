Remains discovered in Roxbury identified as Krista Halderson

MADISON (WKOW) — Human remains found in the town of Roxbury belong to Krista Halderson, according to an update from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

According to Dane County Sherriff Kalvin Barrett, the Medical Examiner's Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab made the confirmation through DNA.

The Sheriff's Office said they will add a second count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and Hiding a Corpse to charges against Chandler Halderson.

Police say that the search at the Waste Management landfill in Watertown has concluded, but the search of the pond at the Halderson home and continues. On July 28, police say remains were found at the Halderson property but those have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story that will be udpated.