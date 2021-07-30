The Great Resignation takes hold of the United States

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent societal turmoil have led to a worker shortage across the nation.

Some economists are claiming that this is a Great Resignation due to the severe worker shortage and increase in the rate of quitting.

Whether individuals are currently unemployed due to poor work environments, self-realization during a time of isolation, or that they would have quit their jobs prior to the pandemic but chose to wait for more stable circumstances, the issue remains all the same.

The United States is seeing a particular increase in the rate of quitting within industries such as foodservice and retail, with it being twice the average when compared to others.

"There's a lot of power that employers, leaders, and managers really need to acknowledge the role that they're playing in retaining and bringing in the workforce that they are looking for; those that are able to step up to the plate, be really supportive, and offer the benefits and opportunities for autonomy and growth that our current job seekers are looking for, will be able to get the help they need, and those that can't offer that are really going to suffer in the short and long term," said Christa Kiersch, an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.

Trends such as these have occurred in the past, but the circumstances revolving around the Great Resignation make it particularly unique when compared to its predecessors.