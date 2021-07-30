Timberwolves deal Rubio on draft night without draft picks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were non-participants in the NBA draft for their first time in their 33-year history. Both of their picks went to Golden State in completion of the 2020 trade that landed D’Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. The Timberwolves weren’t completely inactive, though. According to a person familiar with the deal, they agreed to trade point guard Ricky Rubio to Cleveland for power forward Taurean Prince.