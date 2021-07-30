UK lawmakers say conditions for Channel migrants ‘shocking’

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers say they found “shocking conditions” at a facility for people arriving in England on small boats. Babies and small children are among dozens packed into a small room in the port town of Dover. Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee said in a letter released Friday that its members found 56 people crammed into a waiting room at the Kent Intake Unit and there was a clear risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. The government said it took “the welfare of migrants extremely seriously.” Almost 8,500 people have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats so far this year. That number is about the same as the total for all of 2020.