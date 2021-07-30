US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States has laid off nearly 200 local staff working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the move is regrettable and one the U.S. had hoped to avert despite a deterioration in ties between Moscow and Washington. Russia earlier this year announced a ban on almost all non-American staff at the embassy in Moscow and consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok. That came in response to U.S. expulsions of Russian diplomats. Friday’s announcement pertains to 182 staffers who worked as office and clerical staff, drivers and contractors at the U.S, facilities.