Wildlife officials warn of dangerous blue-green algae blooms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An organism known to make animals sick is taking over some Wisconsin waterways. It's called blue-green algae. Local wildlife officials are concerned it could become more prominent in our area.

Blue-green algae can appear at any time, but large blooms tend to happen during the hottest times of the year.

"We do tend to see them in ponds and lakes with slow moving water and where the water is warmer," Katie Julian with the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge said. "They can appear as kind of what people think of as pond scum and clumps on the water's surface."

Coming into contact with blue-green algae can cause skin rashes and stomach problems for humans, but for dogs, it can be deadly.

"If they go in there and swim and clean themselves off, they are releasing a toxin in that water that can affect their respiratory system and can affect their nervous system," President of the American Veterinary Medical Association Dr. Douglas Kratt said. "So, it's really important to not have animals swimming in those areas."

Blue-green algae poisoning in dogs can cause weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, shock, seizures and even death. If you notice any of these symptoms, Dr. Kratt advises your pet gets medical attention immediately.

If you spot something that you suspect could be blue-green algae, you can report it on the DNR's website.