Wisconsin State Patrol graduates new class of troopers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol honored their 66th Recruit Class on Friday afternoon with a graduation ceremony after more than six months of training.

Colton Fields is an Inspector with the Wisconsin State Patrol. He explained that the graduation ceremony is unique this year because the class started at the height of COVID. He said they've done a great job working around the restrictions. Fields was a training officer for this class.

"We spend the entirety of the academy with them. We assist in their day-to-day activities, their scheduling, their uniforms, everything from beginning to end to get them ready for the road," said Fields.

He explained that they are helping mold and train those that will someday be their replacements. Friday's ceremony is near and dear to their hearts.

"We have physical training. We have classroom block instruction. We have range training where they are doing different firearm techniques and practices. We have self-defense with the DAT practices and studying an extensive amount of traffic law and case law as well," said Fields.

Michael Abraham, a member of the 66th Recruit Class and now Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol was raised in La Crosse. He said being a part of the Wisconsin State Patrol is something he has always wanted to do since he was a kid.

"My dad and grandpa were both police officers so it is something I have always wanted to do. It is a position where you can affect someone's day. People call us on their worst days and it is something where you can help them through it and something I really wanted to do," said Abraham.

He said he is excited to serve the state of Wisconsin and the fact that he graduated in the community he grew up in was so cool. Abraham will be stationed in the Northwest Region of Wisconsin post-graduation.