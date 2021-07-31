American Legion to host annual Rock the Vets

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Residents can enjoy live music, while supporting veterans, at the American Legion's annual Rock the Vets event.

Rock the Vets, which takes place September 5 at American Legion Post 52, 711 6th Street S in La Crosse, features seven hours of music, food, dancing, and more. According to organizers, a variety of performances are set to take place on the venue's two stages throughout the day.

This includes the Great River Troubadours, The Executives, and more. To attend Rock the Vets, residents can purchase a ticket prior to the event for $15. Ticket prices are set to increase to $20 the day of the concert.

To see a full list of performers, details on how to purchase a ticket, or any other information, head to the Rock the Vets Facebook page.