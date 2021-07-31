Another section of overturned shipwreck separated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Demolition crews have finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of a giant cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago, leaving just one more cut before the dwindling remains are completely removed. The U.S. Coast Guard says separation of the section occurred late Friday. The Brunswick News reports sometime Saturday, a pilot will steer the sixth section away from the rest of the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage in waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Harbor pilot Jonathan Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.