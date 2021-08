TOKYO (AP) — The Jamaican sprinter and her Olympic-record time captured everyone’s attention. What’s under foot, though, might have been a factor when Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a 33-year-old Olympic record in the 100 meters. It’s shaping up as a fast track surface at Olympic Stadium. The sky just might be the limit for when it comes to setting personal, Olympic and possibly even world-record times over the next week at the Tokyo Games.