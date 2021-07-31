Golden dash: Dressel claims 4th gold, 7 medals for McKeon

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has won his fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle. Dressel has one more shot at a gold in the 4×100 medley relay, an event the U.S. men have never lost at the Olympics. That’s the capper to nine days of swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Australia’s Emma McKeon won two more golds to push her total to seven medals overall. She becomes the first female swimmer to win that many at a single games. The only men to do it are Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.