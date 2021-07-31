Hazy Skies and Isolated Thunderstorms in The Coulee Region

Stormy and Hazy To Kick Off The Weekend

A cold front will be pushing through the region today. The Coulee region is under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms will be isolated in nature and the main threats will be heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Clearing should occur after 7 p.m.

Haze from wildfires out west and in Canada continue to drift into the Coulee region. This is causing our skies to become hazy. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for our region effective until noon Sunday.

Unseasonably Cool Start To August

High pressure builds into the Coulee region on Sunday. High temperatures only reaching the 70s and low temperatures in the 50s. Dewpoints will also be lower which will make it feel very comfortable outdoors.

Warming Trend with Storm Chances

Hazy skies and warm temperatures will be the main story as we go into the early part of the upcoming week. There are slight chances of showers and thunderstorms late in the week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt