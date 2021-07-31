Hazy smoke for the weekend

Smoke invades the Upper Midwest…

Northerly winds have brought smoke form Canada into the region, and could cause health issues for sensitive people for the next few days. Air Quality Alerts are in place for the weekend.

Nice finish to the work week…

Highs Friday were cooler than normal thanks to clouds and the hazy smoke in the air. Readings reached into the 70s and remained well below normal for late July. It’s a nice change of pace for mid-summer!

Another round of t-storms?...

A cold front will swing through the region today, and scattered t-storms will pop up along the front, especially in the afternoon, perhaps early evening. These are likely to be hit or miss, but will bear watching for gusty winds and hail. There is a level 1 or marginal risk of severe weather today.

A slow warming trend…

Next week will bring a slow warming trend that should take us to a bit above average as we head into the first week of August.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next several days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden