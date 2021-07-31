Hospital bombed in southern Afghanistan as battles rage

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The owner of a private hospital in Afghanistan says the Afghan air force has bombed his facility, killing one person and injuring three others. He says the hospital was targeted because the military erroneously believed Taliban fighters were being treated there. The air strike came as the Taliban made a push for the southwestern city of Lashkar Gah, and fierce battles raged between them and the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces. Residents reported see-saw battles in several neighborhoods.