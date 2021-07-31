La Crosse Farmers Market hitting peak season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After missing all of 2020 due to the pandemic, things are starting to get back to normal for the La Crosse Farmers Market.

As area farmers hit the peak of the growing season, Cameron Park, which hosts the market Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, is filling up with vendors and customers.

Morgan Solie, EBT Coordinator for the market, said that for the first time in almost two years the park's canopy was filled with products like produce, plants, flowers, pottery, and other crafts.

With that kind of offering, the market is starting to attract the number of customers they were accustomed to before the coronavirus shut everything down in early 2020.

"We have something for everyone," Solie said. "We have a lot of zucchini, a lot of tomatoes, Hoch Orchards has plums and raspberries - which is awesome. There's a lot of fun succulents and plants that are coming into season too and awesome flowers. Yang Family has really good bouquets."

The market also includes live entertainment, food stands, and a nice opportunity for community members to spend time in the park with one another.