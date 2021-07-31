Local law enforcement carry “Flame of Hope” to honor Special Olympics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Local law enforcement honored the Wisconsin Special Olympics, as they biked through La Crosse carrying a symbolic "Flame of Hope".

Participants brought the "Flame of Hope", which represents courage and celebrates diversity, from UW-La Crosse to Copeland Park. Special Olympics athletes then met officials in the park, where they socialized and tailgated with one another.

From there, the group escorted the flame into the Loggers stadium, as part of the team's Special Olympics Fundraising Night.

Traditionally, the annual event takes place sometime in June to help kick off the Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) State Summer Games in Stevens Point. However, the games were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

