Major League Fishing hosts a high school tournament in Stoddard

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - High School teams from states as far as Oklahoma met in Stoddard to compete in part of Major League Fishing's national circuit on Saturday. A college tournament also took place at the same time.

In the afternoon, several dozen boats returned to the dock as each team of two brought back what they had caught. The banks of the Mississippi in Stoddard were packed with anxious competitors, coaches, and fans as the weighing took place. If the teams did well enough, they could qualify for the National High School Fishing Championship that will be held in Alabama later this season.

One of the event's organizers said, for the participants, the stakes of this event cannot be overstated.

"Not everyone can play football or basketball," said Kevin Hunt from Major League fishing, "This is their sport."

Hunt is the senior tournament director for both the high school and college leagues for Major League Fishing. He said he wants to expand the sport of fishing and to get kids "involved in something that's good and clean and fun."

The kids competing in the event definitely had a lot of fun. Jack Christensen and Mason Peters, teammates fishing for Central High School, agreed that today was a "good day for fishing."

Christensen said he loves going to tournaments like these because he gets to fish in lots of new places with different kinds of fish. He is twelve years old, from Cashton, and says he has been fishing his whole life. He also said that it is exciting to meet new people when he goes to tournaments.

Peters agreed with Christensen, adding that he likes to talk to all the different people from other places. Peters began his fishing career with his dad and his grandfather and he said, "then I just started fishing all the time."

For many of the fishermen present, this is the start to their competitive fishing careers, and Hunt said that he finds it really amazing to see these competitors grow their skills.

"Some of these guys want to go pro, and for me it's exciting to watch them go from step to step to step and work their way up what they've been dreaming for a long time."