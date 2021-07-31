Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s death

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old Muscatine man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his girlfriend. During sentencing on Friday, David J.S. Hatfield also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer. Hatfield was convicted of first-degree murder in June. KWQC reports an arrest affidavit says Hatfield called police on Oct. 16, 2019, and said Palmer had tried commit suicide by shooting herself at the Saulsbury Recreation Center. The affidavit says Hatfield later admitted to shooting Palmer.