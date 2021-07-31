New title of All-American Road will bring tourists from all over to Onalaska and La Crosse businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, Great River Road became All-American Road during a dedication ceremony. The Wisconsin Great River Road travels 250 miles along the Mississippi River and goes through 33 river towns and villages including La Crosse and Onalaska. Now that it has been named an All-American Road, local business owners are excited about the continuous stream of tourists this title will bring.

Robbie Young is the owner of Coulee Bicycle Company which sits on the corner of Main and Great River Road (now an All-American Road) in Onalaska. He explained that the shop was originally placed there because it is at the trail-head of a state trail but now this new title offers a cool distinction.

"It brings us the opportunity to leave our mark on people passing through," said Young. "It's a reason to capture people's attention momentarily and then give them reason to come back and spend a little more time here."

Young said when the pandemic began they saw an increase in business with people getting outdoors more but recently they have seen more families traveling through. He said an All-American road is one that truly takes people through the cities rather than transporting them around.

"Our hope is that people will be coming through but they will stop and stay awhile. That's the important part when we think about how large and long roads pass through cities is keeping them at city speeds so that people are not bypassing neighborhoods but they are mingling. They are passing through slowly so that they can see corner shops and restaurants and parks and other points of interest that they otherwise may not see from a highway overpass," said Young.

Just a few miles down the road, it leads travelers to the heart of downtown La Crosse where a large number of small, locally owned businesses sit. Among those is Meringue Bakery, a well-known shop to the locals but for tourists, a gem they may stumble across. Jen Barney, the owner of the bakery, won the Holiday Baking Championship on The Food Network

"She did a fantastic job bringing this place to life with all the pastries, desserts, and fancy things," said Quin Coleman, the Lead Barista at Meringue Bakery.

She said La Crosse is a town some may not know about but if they come across it, they realize it's a fantastic area.

"A lot of new people in the area enjoy stopping in to all the little shops. People love baked goods and treats and coffee," said Coleman.

For tourists and people passing through, she said she hopes they get a feel for the wonderful environment in the area and the little shops along the way.