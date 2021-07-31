Paul campaign: missed campaign filing deadline not uncommon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office says it has “always attempted to comply” with finance regulations. Paul’s former presidential campaign was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions. A statement from Paul says it’s “not uncommon for large national campaigns to have a missed deadline that is then rectified.” The statement says the campaign “filed honestly and returned all excess contributions.” The FEC said Paul’s committee didn’t refund or redesignate contributions of $165,749 within 60 days of former President Donald Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination.