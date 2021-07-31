Perfectly Impossible; Gymnasts wrestle with the imperfect

TOKYO (AP) — Even as they soar to the top of their sport, the best gymnasts in the world grapple with the idea of imperfection. No gymnast has been given a “perfect” score under the sport’s Code of Points since it was overhauled in 2006. Newly minted Olympic champion Sunisa Lee says she understands she’ll never do the “perfect” routine at the international level. It’s one of the reasons she’s looking forward to her NCAA career at Auburn University. The NCAA still uses the “perfect 10” scoring system.