Ryan Jeffers homers again, Twins rout Cardinals 8-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer, rookie right-hander Bailey Ober threw four effective innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Jeffers hit two home runs, including his first grand slam, and drove home six in a 17-14 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. He drilled his ninth home run of the season off St. Louis starter Jake Woodford to highlight a five-run third inning that made it 7-0. Ober, making his 11th career start, allowed one run on four hits over four innings. He struck six and did not walk a batter.