Smoky skies annoying to some, dangerous to others

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Coulee Region remained under an Air Quality Advisory on Saturday, as smoke from wildfires in the Western U.S. and Canada continued to pump smoky air into the region.

The area had filtered sun through the midday, but cleared some later in the afternoon.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures pollutants in the air, moved past the moderate level to more dangerous levels that showed a threat to those with underlying heart and lung disorders.

While the fires are more than 1,000 miles away, Dr. Mark Norton, a pulmonologist with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, said it was still pumping fine particulate matter into the air which poses a threat to many in the area.

"The big problem is that there are these small, little, particulate pollutants that can penetrate very deep into the respiratory tract," Norton said. "This can lead to flares of underlying health conditions like lung disease and cardiovascular disease. So it's a big problem."

As the AQI goes up, Norton advises those likely to be negatively impacted to stay in an air conditioned area and monitor changes to the index before venturing outdoors.

He also urges those threatened by the changes in air quality to be sure to always have at least one week's supply of inhalers or heart medications on hand.

While mask wearing to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is common, Norton said those masks do little to filter the fine particulates. For that, he said an N-95 or P-100 mask would be needed.