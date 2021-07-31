Western Tech students to offer free clothing at Suits for Success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Business Management students at Western Technical College are set to host Suits for Success, which aims to provide community members with free professional clothing.

The event, scheduled to take place on August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., offers attendees gently used clothing for interviews or a new job. Residents can stop by the university's Lunda Center at 319 7th Street North to pick out their professional attire.

Community members also have the option for volunteers to pre-select outfits for them, using this style form.

According to event organizers, all volunteers must wear masks. Additionally, those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 must also use a face covering.

For more information on the free event, head to the Western Technical College website or call the university at 608-785-9200.